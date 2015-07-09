Aaron Tveit Nabs Danny Zuko Role in Fox’s Grease Live

Wop bam boom! Fox's upcoming Grease Live special has found its Danny Zuko in none other than Aaron Tveit.

The celebrated stage and screen star, 31, will take on the role once famously played by John Travolta. Tveit brings acclaimed musical prowess to the production, with previous Broadway roles in Next to Normal, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, and Wicked.

PHOTOS: Stars on Broadway: Celebs Who've Taken the Stage

The New York native also sang on the big screen in 2012's Les Miserables, starring as Enjolras in the Oscar-winning cast of Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, and Eddie Redmayne. Tveit's other acting roles include a part as Tripp van der Bilt in Gossip Girl, cameos on The Good Wife and Body of Proof, and a starring turn in USA's Graceland.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be joining this incredibly talented team of actors in reimagining this classic and beloved musical," Tveit said in a statement. "Playing Danny Zuko is a dream role and I can't wait to be a part of all the fun that comes along with performing live on television."

PHOTOS: Best and Worst Movie Remakes

Tveit's Grease Live love interest is Julianne Hough, who will play Sandy Olsen. Hough steps into the shoes of film star Olivia Newton-John, while her costar Vanessa Hudgens takes on Stockard Channing's part of Betty Rizzo, and Keke Palmer follows in Dinah Manoff's footsteps to play Marty Maraschino.

Fox also announced this week that Carlos PenaVega will play Danny's best friend, Kenickie. The Big Time Rush alum adds his singing chops to the role made famous by the late Jeff Conaway.

PHOTOS: 30 Most Romantic Movies of All Time

Scheduled to hit airwaves on Jan. 31, 2016, Grease Live is Fox's answer to NBC's commercially successful 2013 production The Sound of Music Live!, and its successor, 2014's Peter Pan Live!.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!