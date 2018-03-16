Abby Lee Miller has a new projected release date from the Victorville, California prison — almost one full month earlier than when she was initially scheduled to be released — according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The 52-year-old former Dance Moms star was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison in May 2017 for bankruptcy fraud. However, due to good behavior, her initial release date of June 21 has been moved up. Her new date is now projected to be May 25, which “includes credit for good conduct time that may be earned throughout the remainder of her sentence,” the bureau told Us Weekly on Friday, March 16.

Us Weekly caught up with former mentee of Miller’s, Nia Sioux, at the Midnight Sun premiere on Thursday, March 15, who dished on leaving her former Dance Moms life behind. “Probably not,” Sioux told Us about the possibility of reconnecting with Miller post-jail. “Never say never, but I’ve pretty much distanced myself for a while.”

The 16-year-old dancer did, however, reveal that she “really learned so much from” Miller. She added: “I think one thing that I take from working with her is I learned how to deal with difficult people, with different types of people.”

As previously reported, the reality star was also sentenced for not reporting the $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she had brought into the United States. Along with prison time, she was fined $40,000 along with a $120,000 judgment, and ordered to two years of supervised release.

In December 2017, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Abby Lee Dance Company owner had completed a prison Release Preparation Program as well as received a certificate in personal finance.

