Abby Lee Miller is accomplishing things behind bars. The Dance Moms alum, who was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, has completed a prison Release Preparation Program, Us Weekly confirms. Miller received a certificate in personal finance on December 15.

The reality TV personality also passed her ACE — Adult Continuing Education — class and received a certificate for real estate. Miller will now be recognized by the industry that she completed her certificates for.

As previously reported, The Abby Lee Dance Company owner was sentenced in May for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,00 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it. She was also ordered to two years of supervised release and fined $40,000 along with a $120,000 judgment.

Miller began serving her time at the Victorville, California, federal prison in July. Us exclusively revealed earlier this month what is on the wide-ranging menu of foods for the inmates to choose from each day. For example, options for lunch on Sundays include scrambled eggs or peanut butter, oven-roasted potatoes, gravy, two biscuits or whole wheat bread, jelly and margarine pats and a fruit. For dinner, intimates can choose from roast beef, black-eyed peas, steamed rice, green beans, gravy and whole wheat bread.

Miller spoke to Us exclusively in May about not being prepared for her prison sentence.

“It’s surreal! I keep thinking someone’s gonna call and say, ‘Oh, it was a mistake!’” she said at the time. “I’m not out taking karate. I’m not in a self-defense class, though, maybe I should be.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!