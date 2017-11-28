Following a New York Times report that Donald Trump has recently denied the authenticity of the infamous leaked Access Hollywood tape in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitals, the NBC show is slamming the president’s accusations.

“We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape,” Access Hollywood host Natalie Morales said alongside Kit Hoover during the airing on Monday, November 27. “Let us make this perfectly clear — the tape is very real. Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker-room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump dismissed the 2005 audio as “locker room” talk. The captured conversation showed Trump with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, in which Trump said: “When you’re a star … you can do anything … grab them by the p—y.”

According to the NYT report published on Saturday, November 25, Trump “allegedly suggested to a senator earlier this year that [the tape] was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently.”

In the 2005 tape, Trump also referred to soap opera actress Arianne Zucker, and said he wanted to “use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

Trump released a statement in October in response to the viral video: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!