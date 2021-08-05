Feeling like traveling in the fall? Take a trip down to Houston, Texas. Why is that? Because Houston is a gorgeous city with a lot to do. Plus, there will soon be a whole lot more to explore, thanks to the exciting projects SEKAI Hospitality has in progress.

SEKAI Hospitality is working to make Houston even more alluring than it already is. The company is crafting some fantastic concepts for the nightlife scene — one that will go on all day and night with the sites set to open soon.

The Washington Corridor in Houston will see the debut of a luxury elevated boutique nightclub by the name of WYLD CHLD. This sure-to-be hot spot is being perfectly polished by world-renowned Brooklyn designer Marc Dizon. Between the stage area, the patio and the rooftop terrace, there will be plenty of space to enjoy the city’s picturesque views.

Patrons will also be able to have a blast — from sunup to sundown and beyond — with the opening of SEKAI DAY AND NIGHT. The new space will make it feel like there’s a festival going on every day. A warehouse is being converted into a luxury space that will house so much room to relax and party that you’ll have a hard time pulling yourself away from the area.

“We are excited to bring our fully integrated day life and nightlife concept to Houston’s burgeoning restaurant and entertainment scene,” said Army Sadeghi of SEKAI Hospitality. “As Houston continues to see exponential growth year after year, it provides an avenue for new business ventures and we are confident these two new venues will be well-received.”

The two new concepts from SEKAI Hospitality are set to launch in the fall, which means those who are interested in being some of the first to check it out can plan their trips accordingly. Or, for others who hope to have a role within the upcoming businesses, there will be a job fair hosted in Montrose from August 16 to 18. Regardless, Houston will surely be a go-to destination for everyone this fall.

Check out all the info about these new concepts from SEKAI Hospitality here.