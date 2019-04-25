Demian Bichir’s Wife Stefanie Sherk’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after her tragic passing at the age of 43, actress Stefanie Sherk’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told The Blast that Sherk died from from anoxic encephalopathy, a condition caused by lack of oxygen to brain tissue, after she was found at the bottom of her family’s swimming pool. Asphyxia and drowning were also listed as contributing causes of her death, which was ruled a suicide.

Demián Bichir, Sherk’s husband, announced the news of the Canada native’s death on Wednesday, April 24. “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully,” the Hateful Eight actor, 55, captioned an Instagram photo of the #Hashtag: The Series alum. “It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain.”

The Mexican-American actor went on to call his late wife “beautiful, angelical and talented” and said her “presence will be immensely missed.” He gushed, “We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

The Valentine’s Day actress and the Oscar nominee, who started dating in 2010, did not share any children. Bichir, for his part, has a daughter named Gala, who was born in 2011, from a previous relationship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!