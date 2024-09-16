Your account
Adam Brody Gushes Over Working With Wife Leighton Meester: 'We're Each Other's Manager'

By
Adam Brody Gushes Over Working With Wife Leighton Meester
Adam Brody and his wife, Leighton Meester, have only appeared together onscreen a few times over the years, but they’re heavily involved in each other’s careers behind the scenes.

“Everything is run through each other. We’re each other’s manager. We also have the same two agents,” Brody, 44, explained on the Monday, September 16, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “We are in each other’s s— in that way. We even did a movie together a couple years ago.”

The O.C. alum seemed to be referring to River Wild, which premiered in 2023 and filmed the year prior. (Brody and Meester, 38, previously appeared together in 2014’s Life Partners and 2011’s The Oranges as well as several episodes of ABC’s Single Parents in 2019 and 2020.)

While the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, haven’t done a ton of projects together, Brody said that he loves working with Meester. When they’re not sharing the screen, they’re giving each other notes on the scripts they’re considering.

“She’s charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen‘s name, you know what I mean? It’s f—ing great,” Brody gushed. “Because it doesn’t diminish her art. That’s not where she’s focusing, so she has that outsider quality and she can come in but she’s such an artist. She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar. And so she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it’s for me to look at the cover letter and go, ‘You’re doing this or not.’”

According to Brody, he’s the member of the family with a better read on which projects might be worth pursuing simply because of who’s writing or directing.

Adam Brody Gushes Over Working With Wife Leighton Meester
“Before we even have read it, I’m like, ‘Oh, these names, these are good names, you probably wanna be involved,’ [or], ‘I haven’t heard of these names, sounds sketchy. Give it a read,’” he explained. “I’m the biz guy. But she knows from an intelligent, intuitive way what’s true and what’s lyrical and what’s bulls—.”

While Brody and Meester first worked together on The Oranges, which filmed in 2010, they didn’t start dating until 2013. After exchanging vows the following year, they welcomed daughter Arlo, now 9, and a son, now 4, whose name they have not revealed.

Last year, Meester exclusively told Us Weekly that there’s no “secret” to what makes her relationship with Brody work.

“I think it’s individual,” she said in December 2023. “In our case, I think we get along. We like each other a lot.”

Adam Brody
Leighton Meester

