Leighton Meester and Adam Brody like to keep their romance down-to-earth.

“They really live their lives like a normal couple,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

While Meester, 37, and Brody, 44, have a humble mindset in their relationship, they still are a Hollywood power pair. The couple recently enjoyed a date night at the 2024 SAG Awards, where Brody’s film American Fiction was up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Brody’s costars Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown were also up for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

While Brody and Meester get to attend fancy award shows together, that isn’t the only time the spouses have crossed paths in their careers. Throughout their relationship, the actors have gotten to work together three times.

SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet

“They love being able to stick up for the other and are happier and more comfortable when they’re both on set,” the insider adds of the duo’s work dynamic.

Meester and Brody began dating in 2013 after meeting a few years prior. The twosome first connected in 2007 after being introduced by Josh Schwartz while out to lunch in Los Angeles. The producer worked with Meester on Gossip Girl and with Brody on The O.C.

“That whole [Gossip Girl] cast was eating at Canter’s [Deli in Los Angeles], and I lived at Canter’s for, like, my entire 20s. And I was leaving, and [Josh] introduced all of us,” Brody said during a March 2021 appearance on Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Are Like a Normal Couple Even When They Work Together 506
Leighton Meester, Adam Brody. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2011, the duo paired up on their first film together, The Oranges.

“I was seeing someone at the time [when we did the movie],” Brody recalled in March 2021. “So, we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn’t get together about a year after that movie when I was single.”

After Brody and Meester began seeing one another, they got to work together again on the 2014 film Life Partners. That same year, multiple sources told Us that they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California.

Everything Leighton Meester Has Said About Her Family With Adam Brody

One year after their nuptials, Meester and Brody welcomed their first child, daughter Arlo. The parents expanded their family in 2020 with their son whose name has yet to be revealed.

In December 2023, Meester opened up to Us about how she and Brody have maintained a happy marriage over the years.

“I don’t think there’s any kind of secret. I think it’s individual,” she exclusively told Us. “In our case, I think we get along. We like each other a lot.”

