Happy wife, happy life! Adam Levine revealed his newly dyed platinum blond hair during a Thursday, January 18, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live — and shared what his wife Behati Prinsloo thinks about it.

“The short answer is, my wife loves it,” the 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman said in response to the host’s question about what she thinks of his new do.

“I ran it by her because I want her to want to [you know] … “ he continued. “So of course. But, like, why would you do anything that would, you know, put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person you want to want to sleep with you? You want that from them.”

“And this is why you’ve impregnated your wife as well,” the 50-year-old late night talk show host quipped in response. “You have a 16-month-old daughter, and you have a baby coming soon, right?”

Levine added, “I do. Very, very, very soon, like any minute now. Well, not any minute now, but very close.”

As previously reported, the Victoria Secret Angel, 28, announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post in September 2017. She displayed her baby bump in a mirrored bikini picture captioned, “Round 2….”

Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in September 2016. They first began dating in June 2012 and made their red carpet debut as a couple the at the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in NYC in November of that same year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!