Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has a wickedly funny sense of humor — and he has Molly Shannon to thank for that.

Calling the Saturday Night Live alum, 58, his "comedic North Star," the bronze medalist, 33, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly

As Rippon dished to Us about some of his other favorites

the Pennsylvania native shared about his performance on the reality show, where celebrities compete against each other in a simulated Mars-like planet.

However, it makes perfect sense that Rippon would stretch himself to do something outside of his comfort zone.

“I’m most proud of the moments in my career where I felt uncomfortable and nervous but was brave and pushed through,” he explained.

Keep scrolling to glean even more insight into Rippon's world — his first celebrity crush, why he has Meryl Streep's name saved in his phone (even without her number) — with a side of his trademark sense of humor:

1. My first car was a used Subaru Outback and the gas pedal didn’t always work. Still loved it!

2. I really like to sing in my car and can hold a few good notes. I think it’s a talent that I can sing so loudly and not get into an accident.

3. I have Meryl Streep’s name [saved] in my phone book in case she gives me her number.

4. I don’t usually get starstruck, but the one time I was, it was when I met Hillary Clinton.

5. My matching Uniqlo sweatpants/sweat jacket combo is my favorite wardrobe item. Sorry! There’s nothing cooler than a matching sweat set!

6. My favorite book is Beautiful on the Outside by Adam Rippon. He’s an incredible author and actually pretty hot.

7. Superstar is the first movie where I laughed out loud. Thank you, Molly Shannon, my comedic North Star.

8. On Saturday nights, you’ll find me at home with an open bottle of Costco-brand prosecco.

9. On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me recovering from the aforementioned Costco-brand prosecco.

10. My bedroom is my favorite room because it’s where the magic happens — I get to sleep.

11. A grilled cheese with ketchup is my ideal comfort food. What can I say? I’m from Pennsylvania. We love our dairy.

12. If I wasn’t working in entertainment full time, I’d be a skating coach. I get to teach and work with skaters when I have free time, and I really enjoy it.

13. “Perfect Day” by Hoku brings back the best memories. I can see it now: me with my CD player, sitting on the Greyhound bus from Scranton to Philly!

14. Whenever I go to a karaoke bar, I’m always panic-searching for a song. Very unprofessional.

15. Some of my favorite TV shows are Succession, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Growing Floret — it’s like meditation.

16. To decompress after a long day, I love having dinner in front of the TV with my husband while our dog, Tony, takes his 50th nap of the day.

17. Cereal is my signature dish to make.

18. EltaMD’s Tinted Sunscreen is the one beauty product I can’t live without.

19. My Olympic bronze medal sits safely in its box on a shelf in my office. It’s very discreet.

20. One thing I learned about myself from filming Stars on Mars is that I’m not cut out to be a real astronaut, even though I look good in the uniform.

21. I’m most proud of the moments in my career where I felt uncomfortable and nervous but was brave and pushed through.

22. My favorite Dancing With the Stars moment was meeting my partner, Jenna Johnson. She’s an angel on earth.

23. I‘d love to visit Lapland and see the Northern Lights.

24. My favorite figure skating move is the Rippon Lutz. I was the first person to do the arm variation in a jump in 2009. I feel like if you have a move named after you, it has to be your favorite.

25. My first crush was on Billy [Cranston], the Blue Power Ranger.