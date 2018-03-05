A dream come true! Adam Rippon finally met his celebrity crush Shawn Mendes at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 4.

The Olympic figure skater, 28, shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and the “Treat You Better” singer, 19, looking dapper in black suits. “BRUH @shawnmendes,” he captioned the post.

The encounter came just three days after Rippon revealed that he has the hots for Mendes. “I used to have a really big crush on Harry Styles, but here’s the thing: I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes,” the athlete said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, March 1.

“Not literally, but I didn’t realize how cute he was,” he clarified, explaining that “sleeping on” is a slang phrase that means ignoring or overlooking someone’s attractiveness. “I know Harry will be upset, but … love is a funny thing.”

The skater’s love life has been a hot topic in recent months. In February, Sally Field tried to play matchmaker and set up her son, Sam Greisman, with Rippon, who recently won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. “Sam … he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” the Mrs. Doubtfire actress, 71, texted her son, who tweeted a screenshot of the conversation.

Rippon later responded in an interview with BuzzFeed, saying, “Sam, your mom — I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet. So thanks, Mom!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!