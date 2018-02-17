Can’t say we blame her! Sally Field has no qualms about being her son’s personal matchmaker — and has her sights set on this year’s most popular Olympic figure skater, Adam Rippon!

On Friday, February 16, Sam Greisman, the Mrs. Doubtfire actress’ 30-year-old son, shared a screenshot of their conversation in which they were talking about Team USA’s Rippon. “Sam… he’s insanely pretty. Find a way..” she advised during their chat. Alongside the tweet, Greisman wrote, “Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush.”

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field took it a step further by retweeting Greisman’s post and tagging Rippon, to which her son hilariously responded, “Yikes.”

While the 28-year-old athlete hasn’t responded just yet, he’s probably just busy celebrating. Not only did the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native just wrap up his first Olympic competition, but he also made history as the first openly gay man to compete for the United States in the 2018 Winter Games.

“I was recently asked in an interview what it’s like to be a gay athlete in sports,” the skater tweeted in December. “I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work, but usually done with better eyebrows.”

The Forest Gump star, 71, seems to really support the athlete. On February 13, she retweeted a post Rippon had written about Mike Pence’s controversial stance on gay and lesbian relationships, saying, “You’re amazing. Your Olympics won’t be about Mike Pence. They will be about your excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you’re inspiring.”

You’re amazing @Adaripp. Your Olympics won’t be about Mike Pence. They will be about your excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you’re inspiring. https://t.co/h5CEGvyYc4 — Sally Field (@sally_field) February 13, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, South Korea, are currently airing on NBC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!