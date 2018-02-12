If you’re anything like Us, you’ve haven’t just been obsessed with watching the 2018 Winter Olympics — you’ve been obsessively following the moves of USA Olympic skater Adam Rippon who has made quite the splash at this year’s games. He’s fabulous, he’s oh-so funny — and he has amazing brows. Luckily for Us, we caught up with the Olympian about his beauty routine and his most embarrassing moment thus far, and trust, his answers were LOL-worthy.

Rippon gets serious love for his grooming style, So when the figure skater sat down with Us at the Olympic games summit, we had to ask what his routine is. His answer was epic: “It takes a lot of effort to look this mediocre. It takes a lot of lotions, a lot of creams, a few plucks of the eyebrow here and there, but you know what? It’s worth it, let me tell you.” While Rippon didn’t spill specific products, the internet is on the case when comes to sleuthing out the goodies that he uses to perfect his glow before he nails triple axel after triple axel. In fact, there’s even discussion on Reddit threads about how to get him to give the details! [We are dying to know what mascara he uses — those lashes are major.

What Rippon did share, however, is a gift that keeps on giving: his most embarrassing fashion mishap from skating. And in typical manner for the Internet super star, it’s uber endearing. We’ll catch you up, when the bronze-medalist skates he wears a skate belt which is “basically a thong that keeps your hoo-ha in place.” So what was the snafu? “I fell on the ice, like super small fall, no big deal. But I ripped my pants and that means that like my whole bare butt was, like, out and I didn’t realize for at least like 20 minutes until snow started melting down my butt cheeks. I guess it takes more than that to embarrass me, but I guess the average Joe would find that to be, like, a lot!”

He’s a breath of fresh air on and off the ice, no? We should have seen this coming, as he’s shown his sense of humor when it comes to his fashion and beauty stylings before. In December, Rippon got real about his killer brows and what it’s like to be one of the best athletes in the world with a succinctly hilarious tweet. “I was recently asked in an interview what it’s like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eyebrows,” he wrote to his followers. Obviously, from there on out, we were in love.

