Hello, Adele! The 15-time Grammy winner, 29, returned to Instagram on Tuesday, April 3, after a months-long break to confirm that she officiated a very special wedding.

Adele shared a stunning photo of herself standing in front of a wall of white and beige flowers at the January nuptials of her close friend Alan Carr and his partner of 10 years, Paul Drayton. She looked angelic in a long, cream-colored dress with gold details and an equally ethereal robe.

“Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January,” she captioned the picture. “You know me any excuse to dress up… @chattyman #LoveisLove.”

The “Someone Like You” singer’s post came one day after Carr, 41, opened up about the ceremony, which was held in the garden of Adele’s home.

“We’ve known her for ages, and when we told her we were getting married, she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?’” the host of the U.K. talk show Chatty Man explained on the BBC’s The One Show on Monday, April 2. “She organized everything. She’s the most kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever.”

Carr continued, “She did it all at her house. We go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing [John Legend’s] ‘Ordinary People.’ And then she sang our song with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. She’s a one-off, as we all know. She’s just the best.”

Adele is no stranger to staying mum about weddings. While accepting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for 25 in February 2017, she called her longtime love, Simon Konecki, her “husband,” causing fans to wonder whether she was secretly married. A month later, she confirmed the news, saying during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, “I’m married now. I’ve found my person.”

