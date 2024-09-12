Adele is ready to go easy on herself.

“She’s ready for her next chapter. She wants to take a step back and focus on her family,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Adele, 36, who shares son Angelo, 11, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, wants to have a baby with fiancé Rich Paul. “[Adele’s] residency and tour was very taxing … and she’s looking forward to having more free time.”

Adele told fans during the final night of her Munich residency earlier this month that she plans to take an extended hiatus from performing after wrapping up her Las Vegas “Weekends With Adele” residency in November.

“After that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said. “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. … I just need a rest.”

The Grammy winner got choked up as she continued, “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. … I will remember these shows for eternity because they have been spectacular.”

Adele previously hinted that she planned to take a step back from the spotlight during a July interview with Germany’s ZDF.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said at the time. “I want a big break after this [residency] and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele added that although she loves getting to “make music all the time,” she doesn’t love the lifestyle that comes with it.

“I don’t like being famous,” she said.

The “Someone Like You” musician, whose latest record, 30, was released in 2021, kicked off her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. The residency was initially slated to run through March 2023 but was later extended.

During a May performance of the show, Adele spoke candidly about wanting to expand her family.

“Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she? … With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?”

While Adele, who started dating Paul, 43, in 2021, said during a 2022 interview with the BBC that it would be “wonderful” to have more kids, she noted that she’s also content with her firstborn.

“If not, I’ve got Angelo,” she said. “I just want to be happy. I love being a mom.”

