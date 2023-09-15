Adrian Grenier is embracing fatherhood and is taking “brothers” and former Entourage costars along for the ride.

“It takes a village,” Grenier, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with Sunrun about raising his son Seiko with wife Jordan Roemmele. Because of this, the actor would “of course” trust his Entourage buddies to help babysit.

“They’re my brothers, right, family,” Grenier shared. “And now, they all have families. We’re 100 percent with children — all of us. So now, we get to bond and talk about what it’s like to be dads.”

The actor — known for his role as Vinny Chase on the HBO series — reunited with onscreen brother Kevin Dillon (Johnny “Drama” Chase) and Kevin Connolly (Eric Murphy) for an episode of his “Earth Speed by Adrian Grenier” podcast in August. During the conversation, Grenier revealed to his former costars that he was going to be a dad, something he told Us was a “very cute” and “very charming” moment.

“Those guys are so sweet, they’re so kind. I actually surprised them with it. On the episode, I told them because they didn’t know, and so I told them I was going to be a dad and they just lit up,” he recalled. “These grown ass men. They just got all giddy and excited for me and that felt really good, and they gave me a lot of words of encouragement.”

Grenier and Roemmele tied the knot in June 2022 amid their low-key romance. This past June, they announced the birth of son Seiko Aurelius Grenier in an Instagram post.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago,” the caption read. “In an instant … Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.”

The announcement continued: “We couldn’t be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child. We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one.”

As a first-time father, Grenier told Us that “every moment is a learning opportunity” for him to “stay curious” and always be present.

“I’ve been on the ground and spend a lot more time and from a different vantage,” the former HBO star shared. “So much in our lives we get used to just being on legs and on phones and the kids really bring you back to something a little more simple and fundamental.”

He and Roemmele are raising their son on a sustainable ranch just outside of Austin, Texas, and partnered with Sunrun to power his home and “live a lifestyle that was in greater alignment with my purpose and in connection with nature.”

Since his mission is to be “as sustainable and self-sufficient as possible,” Grenier decided to work with the brand to “bring in some solar panels and, more importantly, the battery component so that we can store our own energy.”

However, this is a “lifetime project” for Grenier.

“There’s lots to do on the land and every element requires a lot of attention,” he shared. “I’m just getting started learning. I’m an apprentice. I don’t know what the hell I’m going to be honest, so I got a lot to learn before I can say that I know where the finish line is.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi