Everyone deserves a break! Adrian Grenier has his plate full with work, but even stars find time for vacation.

The Entourage alum, 45, recently traveled to Miami for a relaxing getaway, but prior to his trip, he opened up about his quiet life in Texas, where he plans to stay “for the foreseeable future.”

“I used to just fly over Texas,” Grenier exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021, noting that he found it “funny” that he settled down in the state. “I always thought that I’d end up moving [to] upstate New York. But I do really, really love Texas. I love the heat. I love the weather. [Spending] many years in New York as a young child, it was just too cold. I’m over it. I can do without the cold these days. Twenty years ago, I would not have believed that I’d be living in Texas on a ranch outside the city. It’s a weird dream come true.”

Now that the actor has found his home base, he hopes that a family is in his future. “I’m always ready [to have kids],” he revealed at the time. “I grew up as an only child so I crave family. I crave community. I’m always, always ready for that.”

After years in show business, Grenier has taken the time to reflect on some of his most well-known projects, including The Devil Wears Prada. More than a decade after the 2006 rom-com’s release, he reacted to criticism of his character, Nate.

“When that whole thing [about Nate being the ‘real villain’ of the film] first came out, I couldn’t get my head around it. I didn’t understand it. Perhaps it was because I wasn’t mature as a man, just as Nate probably could’ve used a little growing up,” the New Mexico native told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “I was just as immature as him at the time, so I couldn’t see his shortcomings, but after taking time to reflect and much deliberation online, I can realize the truth in that perspective. Nate hadn’t grown up, but [Anne Hathaway’s character] Andy had. … She needed more out of life, and she was achieving it.”

While Hathaway, 39, defended her onscreen boyfriend, Grenier doubled down. “He couldn’t support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy,” he added. “On behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!”

Want to see Grenier’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how he spends his time.