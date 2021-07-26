Giving the green light! Adrian Grenier sees himself becoming a father in the future.

“I’m always ready [to have kids],” the Entourage alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 23, while promoting the Shiseido Blue Project. “I grew up as an only child so I crave family. I crave community. I’m always, always ready for that.”

The New Mexico native noted that he “absolutely” predicts he will raise children in his Texas home, explaining, “I imagine I’ll be there for the foreseeable future.”

The actor finds it “funny” that he moved to the Lone Star State. “I used to just fly over Texas,” Grenier told Us. “I always thought that I’d end up moving [to] upstate New York. But I do really, really love Texas. I love the heat. I love the weather. [Spending] many years in New York as a young child, it was just too cold. I’m over it. I can do without the cold these days. Twenty years ago, I would not have believed that I’d be living in Texas on a ranch outside the city. It’s a weird dream come true.”

The director was most recently dating Jordan Roemmele. Prior to that, Grenier was in relationships with Emily Caldwell and Courtney Robertson.

The Bachelor alum, 38, became a mom in June 2020, welcoming her son, Joaquin, with husband Humberto Preciado. “My guys!” the former reality star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “So in love over here. Happy Father’s Day.”

While Grenier is best known for his role as Vincent Chase in Entourage, the musician also famously played Nate in The Devil Wears Prada and Chase in Drive Me Crazy.

Costar Melissa Joan Hart called Grenier her favorite ‘90s kiss in a September 2016 interview, exclusively telling Us, “He was the most fun. We had a blast together [on set]. And he’s a good kisser!”

Four years later, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, exclusively told Us that she’d be “bummed” if her and Grenier’s characters weren’t still together today in the film’s fictional universe.

“I just think [they’re] probably married but having the same struggles as every other married couple,” the actress explained in April 2020. “They were both very fiery personalities. So I feel like they would have a lot of clashes and whatnot. But I think that [they have] two kids and a picket fence.”

With reporting by Ginny Van De Wall