Supermodel Adriana Lima posted an Instagram message on Saturday, December 9, saying she won’t strip down anymore for an “empty cause.”

The Victoria’s Secret model, 36, captioned a post, “I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think…. that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job?”

“And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed,” the Brazilian mother of two continued. “I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of[f] my clothes anymore for a[n] empty cause….. #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU.”

In the post, Lima wrote that she wants to support women.

“I want to help if you allow me, to make you feel better,” the post reads. “I have my own things/insecurities too, I am not afraid to express them, they are part of me.”

Conceding that her job puts pressure on her to look a certain way, she wrote that she is tired of those impositions.

“We ‘as woman’ can’t be continuing living in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us,” Lima continued. “It’s physically and mentally not healthy what society i[s] imposing to ‘us’ to be, to behave to look….. I want to change it.”

The post has been liked 73,000 times with commenters both in favor and against her statement.

“It’s kinda a wild day when Adriana Lima says she doesn’t wanna try to live up to expectations of beauty anymore,” wrote one.

“What a hypocryte!!” commented another. “After making millions and pretends as if it was wrong and yet she banked those millions. Sweetie, do the honourable thing, give those millions to charity!! Thank you!!”

“For those who slam her, you know, people can change their mind after doing the opposite for years,” another fan wrote. “She’s not a hypocrite, she just realize some things she didn’t before. There’s no shame in it! Better late than never ! Glad you’re taking this decision @adrianalima and hoping that could inspire more models to do the same. The society needs to stop this kind of pressure!”

