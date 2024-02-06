Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman’s Relationship Timeline

Georgina Chapman found love with Adrien Brody after splitting from Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

After ten years of marriage, Chapman filed for divorce from Weinstein in October 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by hundreds of women. (Chapman and Weinstein share daughter India and son Dashiell together. Weinstein also shares daughters Lily, Emma and Ruth with ex-wife Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004 after 17 years of marriage.)

Two years later, Chapman was spotted with Brody were seen getting cozy while having a candlelit dinner with friends in Puerto Rico, which they both attended for the launch of model Helena Christensen’s swimwear line. The duo went public with their romance two years later.

In December 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were still going strong.

“Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina,” the insider shared. “He’s never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring. He’s such a positive light.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Brody and Chapman’s relationship:

April 2019

According to Page Six, Brody and Chapman had met previously, however, they allegedly reconnected in Puerto Rico for the launch of model Christensen’s swimwear line. The twosome were photographed sitting opposite each other over a candlelight dinner with friends.

June 2021

The duo made their first public appearance at the Tribeca Festival for the premiere of Brody’s film Clean.

September 2021

Brody and Chapman attended their first Met Gala together. The actor wore a black tuxedo for the occasion while Chapman donned a sparkly lace dress.

October 2022

The pair were seen leaving the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

July 2023

The twosome were spotted walking around through Saint-Tropez. The actress was seen with ice cream in her hand, while Brody was carrying a shopping bag.

February 2024

The lovebirds attended Universal Music Group’s Grammy after party together.