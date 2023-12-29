Georgina Chapman’s romance with Adrien Brody is still going strong two years after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Harvey Weinstein.

“Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring.”

Brody, 50, and Chapman, 47, made their first public appearance in June 2021 at the Tribeca Festival, but the duo initially connected two years prior at a party.

“He’s such a positive light,” the source adds of Brody, noting that the Oscar winner is “amazing” with Chapman’s kids.

Chapman and Weinstein, 71, share daughter India, 13, and son Dashiell, 10. (Weinstein also shares daughters Lily, 28, Emma, 25, and Ruth, 21, with ex-wife Eve Chilton, whom he divorced in 2004.)

Chapman announced her split from Weinstein in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The former couple tied the knot in 2007 after three years of dating.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband,” Chapman said in a statement after the numerous allegations against Weinstein made headlines. “Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

While the duo reached a confidential divorce settlement in 2018, they didn’t finalize their split until July 2021.

“Harvey’s only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy,” Weinstein’s publicist told Us in a statement at the time. “He loves them and hopes that they know it and that one day soon, he can be closer to them.”

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after he was convicted in New York on one count of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault. He was convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault in December 2022 in a separate case in California. Those charges were based on the account of a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, who claimed that the former movie mogul raped her after a 2013 film festival.

In February, Weinstein was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison for the California conviction. He had asked the court not to sentence him to life in prison, but the additional sentence means that he will likely spend the rest of his years behind bars.

Prior to his romance with Chapman, Brody was previously linked to Elsa Pataky and Lara Lieto.

For more on Brody and Chapman’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.