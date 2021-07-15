It’s over for good. Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman‘s divorce is finalized, Us Weekly confirms. According to court documents, their divorce was made final last week.

“Harvey’s only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy,” Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement to Us on Wednesday, July 15. “He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them.”

The designer, 45, filed for divorce from the disgraced producer, 69, in October 2017 after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The pair, who married in 2007, share daughter India, 10, and son Dashiell, 8.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the former couple reached a settlement in January 2018, working out details regarding their property, a custody agreement and a prenuptial agreement. The specific terms remain confidential.

Shortly after the first report, which accused the Miramax cofounder of sexual misconduct, more than 60 women came forward with claims against him.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” Weinstein told Us in a statement one month after she announced the split. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate.”

After the split, the Marchesa cofounder moved on with actor Adrien Brody. The pair made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last month.

In February 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of rape. The New York native was convicted on two of five counts that were held against him, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted on the count of predatory sexual assault, which would have resulted in life behind bars.

One month later, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Annabella Sciorra, Jessica Mann, Miriam “Mimi” Haley, Tarale Wulff, Lauren Young and Dawn Dunning all appeared in the first two rows of the courtroom at the time after testifying against him at trial.

Weinstein is currently serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in New York. His earliest possible release date will be in November 2039.

The New York Times exposé that detailed the first sexual misconduct allegations from several women — including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan — kicked off the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements around the globe.