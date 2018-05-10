Georgina Chapman is ready to share her side of the story. In a new interview, the fashion designer, 42, broke her silence about the sexual abuse allegations against her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

Chapman said in the June 2018 issue of Vogue that she hasn’t really left the townhouse she once shared with the film mogul, 66, in the West Village neighborhood of New York City since he was first accused of misconduct in October in back-to-back exposés published by The New York Times and The New Yorker. (He has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.)

“I was so humiliated and so broken … that …. I, I, I … didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said. “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

The Marchesa cofounder, who settled her divorce from Weinstein in January, told the magazine that she has been seeing a therapist in the aftermath of the scandal.

“At first I couldn’t, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it,” she said between loud sobs, according to the profile. “And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naïve — clearly, so naïve. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children [India, 7, and Dashiell, 5]. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”

Chapman said she lost 10 pounds in five days and “couldn’t keep food down” when the accusations first came out. “My head was spinning,” she recalled. “And it was difficult because the first article was about a time long before I’d ever met him, so there was a minute where I couldn’t make an informed decision. And then the stories expanded and I realized that this wasn’t an isolated incident. And I knew that I needed to step away and take the kids out of here.”

The London native said she was “never” suspicious about her husband’s behavior during their 10-year union. “That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage,” she told the publication. “I loved my life. … He was a wonderful partner to me. He was a friend and a confidant and a supporter.”

After the allegations came to light, Weinstein was dismissed from his film studio, The Weinstein Company, and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among other professional organizations. He also sought inpatient treatment at a sex addiction rehab in Arizona. He is now under criminal investigation in cities including London, Los Angeles and NYC.

