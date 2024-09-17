Emily Gold’s family has spoken out following news of the 17-year-old’s death weeks after her appearance on America’s Got Talent.

“Dear friends. With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th,” Emily’s parents, Steven and Brandy Gold, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 15, alongside a photo of their daughter in her cheerleading uniform. “Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now. The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

The Golds concluded the message by noting that they will share “details of services once they have been arranged.”

The note was also signed by Emily’s brother, Alex, who left his own message for his sister in the comments section. “I love you sis i’m going to do it all for you ill always look for you in the sky💛💛,” he wrote.

The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed on Monday, September 16, that Emily died by suicide.

The news of her death comes just weeks after she and her dance team appeared on America’s Got Talent. The group was eliminated in the quarterfinals in August, but judge Simon Cowell gave them a standing ovation after their final performance.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell, 64, said at the time. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. ”

Fans were introduced to Emily and the Los Osos High School dance team in May during the season 19 premiere of AGT. After the squad performed a routine to Usher’s “OMG,” Cowell and fellow judges Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara voted to move them forward in the competition.

In the quarterfinals, the troupe performed to a medley of Fergie’s “Fergalicious,” the Black Eyed Peas’ “Pump It” and Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There It Is).”

While the group was eliminated in a live vote, Cowell noted that he was still impressed by their work. “I don’t know anything about dance,” he said. “However, that to me was an event.”

Following Emily’s death, her dance team paid tribute to her with an emotional message shared via Instagram.

“It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain,” read a statement by the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team on Monday. “Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend and sister to her teammates.”

The team concluded, “Our sweet sweet Emily — We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel 🤍.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.