America’s Got Talent cheerleader Emily Gold has died at age 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It is with such heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain,” the Los Osos High School Varsity Dance Team wrote via an Instagram statement on Monday, September 16. “Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart.”

The Southern California high school organization added that Gold will be “remembered as a leader, role model, friend and sister to her teammates.” Last month, Gold was named one of three captains for the upcoming school year.

“Our sweet sweet Emily — We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel 🤍,” the message concluded.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

A GoFundMe was created to support Gold’s family and has raised $25,000 so far.

Many of Gold’s friends and family members paid tribute to the late dancer.

“We are sending tons of love, thoughts and prayers to your family. We remember all those long gymnastics days spent together. Those Vegas trips,” one user wrote on the page. “She will be missed dearly. May she rest in peace and may you all find some comfort in the arms of each other. We love you and are here for you. ❤️.”

The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed on Monday that Gold died by suicide.

The news of Gold’s death comes one month after she and her dance team appeared on America’s Got Talent. The performers landed a spot in the quarterfinals but were eliminated in August. Following their emotional departure, judge Simon Cowell gave the dancers a standing ovation.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell, 64, told the group. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. ”

Related: Every 'AGT' Judge Through the Years Since America’s Got Talent debuted in June 2006, the show has gone through many changes — including swapping out the panel of judges from time to time. The series, created by Simon Cowell, kicked off with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne serving as judges. Later, the show expanded to four judges and Cowell […]

Cowell added that their performance reminded him of High School Musical and that “every kid should go to a school like that.”

Back in May, Gold gushed about the audition process for the competition series.

“WE AUDITIONED!!!!! This has been the most incredible experience and we couldn’t have done it without @rachelmuego and @kylee.kam,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Thank you both for creating and guiding the most beautiful family🤍.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.