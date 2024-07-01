Akon and his wife, Tomeka “Amirror” Thiam, have been going strong for several years.

When asked about the key to their relationship, Akon, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly that “people kind of overestimate the secret.”

“The specific ingredient is really super simple,” Akon said at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30. “You know, you trust the person you’re with, you make sure you back them in whatever situation. Everyone’s gonna have a flaw. So it’s like, pick your best poison, right? Who are you willing to be with and deal with all that comes with them for the rest of your life?”

He continued, “When you can say that that person is that person and it’s gonna be great as long as you want to work everything out.”

Thiam, meanwhile, pointed to “loyalty and commitment” as the best way to maintain a relationship. “If you know that this person is for you, then it’s for you,” she said. “And there’s nothing that nobody can’t do. ‘OK, baby, where my journey has gone is where I’m going.’”

While Akon noted that he hasn’t attended an awards show since 2008, he stepped out at the event held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater to promote his wife’s new album, Reflections. Thiam, who is signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture label, dropped her album on Friday, June 28.

“Literally within less than 48 hours, she’s already at 5 million streams on Spotify,” he gushed. “So that shows where she’s headed.”

Akon served as a producer on Thiam’s single “Run It,” which she released last month.

Following the album’s release, Thiam gave a sweet shout-out to her team. “Worked truly hard to pick 11 tracks for my first album 💿,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 29. “I can’t thank my team enough for pushing me through everything to get here! I’ve been waiting for this my whole life! ENJOY IT!!! It’s OUR TIME REFLXSNS ✨🪞🙏🏽👑.”

Akon, for his part, is set to play concerts with T-Pain this fall. “We got a full tour coming out,” he told Us. “It’s called Akon Super Fan Fest. We just finished the Akon superfan tour. This one is a stage bigger. So we’re gonna get all the amphitheaters, parks, and go super crazy, festival-style.”

Akon also teased his plans for the following year. “Then we’re gonna come back again in 2025 to do the official world tour,” he said.

Reporting by Mariel Turner