Hollywood’s biggest names in music, film and beyond showcased their fierce fashion at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Fan-favorite stars graced the red carpet in billowing ball gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits — all paired with fabulous footwear and glorious glam.

After posing for photographers and screaming fans, celebrities headed inside the venue where they were serenaded by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Muni Long, Victoria Monet, Tyla as well as Tanner Adell and Shaboozey — who were both featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

As for nominations, Beyoncé, Coco Jones, Doja Cat, H.E.R., SZA, Muni Long and Victoria Monet are up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Brent Faiyaz is up against Bryson Tiller, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Fridayy, Usher and October London in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 BET Awards: