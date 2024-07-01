Your account
Entertainment

These Celebrity Couples Made Us Believe in Love at the 2024 BET Awards

By
Feature Cutest Couples at the 2024 BET Awards
8
WireImage; Getty Images

The 2024 BET Awards became date night for a slew of famous couples.

Dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” the annual event took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, and showcased some of Hollywood’s sweetest duos. When the blue carpet opened, stars and their significant others t packed on the PDA while posing for photos.

While Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea kept it low-key — no kissing photos for these two — the pair did walk arm-in-arm with big smiles on their faces.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, on the other hand, showed off their playful side while making their entrance. Majors and Good posed with their heads together, cozying up for the cameras. Good even grabbed her boyfriend’s face and kissed him on the cheek at one point.

Other notable couples included Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) and Derrick Milano along with Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis. Keep scrolling to see who walked the 2024 BET Awards red carpet together:

