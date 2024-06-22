La’Myia Good is happy for her sister, Meagan Good, and her romance with Jonathan Majors.

“They’re both very, two very silly, deep-thinking, theatrical, but very loving, very vulnerable people,” La’Myia, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, June 21, at Hollywood Unlocked’s 4th annual Impact Awards in Beverly Hills, California. “I think sometimes when you meet souls that are equally vulnerable, it really allows that place for connection.”

The Kingdom Business actress continued, “They have a good time and they really do enjoy each other. They really enjoy outdoor activities, dancing, singing. They’re just taking a moment outside the entertainment industry to really harness and find their thing and their foundation so I love that.”

Meagan, 42, was previously married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022. When asked if her sister’s romance with Majors, 34, could lead to a second marriage, La’Myia shared that Meagan and the actor are “extremely happy.”

“Yeah, I mean, I think that they’re both extremely happy,” La’Myia told Us on Friday. “And it takes time to build. You know, marriage is not something you just, ‘OK, we’re gonna get married.’ But do they have the capacity? Absolutely.”

La’Miya’s comments come almost two months after Majors was convicted and sentenced to one year of in-person domestic violence counseling after he was found guilty of domestic assault charges. Meagan and Majors spoke to Us earlier this month about sticking by each other during this time.

“I’m really, really proud of him,” Meaghan told Us on June 6. “It’s been quite a year to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything.” (Majors was convicted on assault and harassment charges in December 2023 stemming from a fight with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.)

“I don’t want to cry, but she’s my best friend,” Majors added. “At 34 years old, who would have thought that this would be my friend. The one thing I work for, fight for, sacrifice for. She makes me good, as cliché as that sounds.” Majors was at the ceremony to accept an award for perseverance. “You done carried me so, so, so, so many nights,” the actor said of Meagan in his acceptance speech. “I love you. Through the fire.”

La’Myia, for her part, was joined at the Impact Awards by her husband, singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger, with whom she tied the knot in 2015. La’Myia confided in Us on Friday that the couple’s secret to being married for almost a decade within the entertainment industry is that they “choose [their relationship] first.”

“There’s two types of people and we’re definitely both ‘choose love first’ people,” La’Myia shared. “I think the priority of love first and everything else we can build, you know? But I feel like this whole time we both just really been focusing on the love and pouring into one another and not really being worried about everything else unless this is in place, and then everything else kind of falls this way, right?”

Bellinger added, “I think we know what the priority is. So it’s easy. That’s what I’m saying. It’s not tough. It’s like you know what to do. You know what’s right, you know what’s wrong. It’s really black and white and people make it more difficult than it is.”

The Hollywood Unlocked Awards were created by Jason Lee to honor Black excellence. “I went and built my own table because I fundamentally believe that when you can’t find a seat at the table, just go build your own table,” he told Us while on Friday’s red carpet. “I built the table that I invite people to and it’s just such an amazing thing.

