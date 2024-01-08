Jonathan Majors has had the continued support of girlfriend Meagan Good amid his legal issues.

Before the couple started dating, Good went through a divorce from DeVon Franklin after nine years of marriage. Franklin filed the paperwork in late 2021, and the duo finalized their split nearly one year later. In a joint statement, Good and Franklin addressed their decision to part ways.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” read their December 2021 statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Majors, meanwhile, remained largely tight-lipped about his personal life until he was arrested following an alleged domestic violence dispute. In March 2023, Majors was identified as the aggressor in the incident, according to a report by the New York Police Department.

The former Marvel actor was released after several hours in police custody and has continued to deny the allegations. Days after his arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. He filed a countersuit against the alleged victim, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, three months later, claiming Jabbari caused him pain and made him bleed during the March 2023 incident.

As Majors prepared for his trial, the actor took his romance with Good public. The pair were spotted on various outings after news broke about his legal issues, and Good remained by Majors’ side in the courtroom. He was ultimately found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in December 2023. The jury also found Majors not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Keep scrolling for a look at Majors and Good’s relationship timeline:

May 2023

The duo sparked romance rumors after they were photographed on a movie date. Majors and Good continued to spend time together publicly as he faced backlash for his arrest. In the aftermath of the alleged incident, he was dropped by his representation and lost multiple film roles.

June 2023

Majors and Good held hands as they attended a hearing in a New York City courthouse.

August 2023

The actress remained by Majors’ side as he appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of his domestic violence case.

September 2023

While attending the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala, Majors gushed about his girlfriend, who was cohosting the event.

In a clip which was shared on social media, Good delivered a speech before passing her mic to Majors.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good said. “So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all! Babe, you want to say anything?”

Majors added: “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

December 2023

Good often joined Majors in the courtroom during his domestic violence trial. During the proceedings, Jabbari took the stand while Majors declined to testify in his defense. Later that month, Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree.

January 2024

In a tell-all interview with ABC, Majors praised Good for supporting him, saying, “She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

(Majors previously reportedly encouraged Jabbari to act like Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, as heard in audio recorded by his ex that was played during the trial.)