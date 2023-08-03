Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial has been put on pause.

The Marvel actor, 33, was seen arriving at New York Criminal Court alongside girlfriend Meagan Good on Thursday, August 3, nearly five months after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. Majors sported a grey suit and black tie to the hearing in addition to carrying a notebook and bible, while Good, 41, donned a white dress and cardigan.

During what was supposed to be the first day of the hearing, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, filed a motion to delay the trial claiming the prosecution was not “timely” in presenting their evidence, according to Variety. The trial has been postponed until September 6.

Majors was arrested on March 25 and taken into custody by the New York City Police Department following an alleged incident with an unnamed 30-year-old woman. Authorities noted in a statement to Variety at the time that the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

A spokesperson for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, however, told CNN that Majors had “done nothing wrong” and that they looked forward to “clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors was officially charged with assault and harassment on March 28. CNN reported that the California native allegedly hit his accuser “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Chaudhry asserted to the outlet that she expected the charges against her client to be dropped, claiming that there were “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

In the wake of the scandal, the U.S. Army pulled an ad campaign featuring Majors. Deadline reported on April 17 that the Lovecraft Country alum was dropped by his talent management company, Entertainment 360, and had “mutually agreed” with the fashion house Valentino not to attend the 2023 Met Gala.

Prior to his Thursday court appearance, Majors attended a preliminary hearing at the Manhattan Criminal Court on June 20. He filed a domestic violence report, claiming that a “drunk and hysterical” woman harmed him during the March encounter. In addition to accusing the woman of stealing his phone and spending $6,000 to $7,000 on his credit card, Majors alleged that March was not the first time he had been attacked by the woman. He claimed he did not report the previous incidents.

Majors was ordered by a judge to keep his distance from his alleged victim. Good was also spotted arriving at the June hearing. The pair have not commented on their relationship status.

Amid the drama, Anthony Mackie spoke out in support of his Marvel costar. “We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” he told Inverse in an interview published June 28.

Mackie, 44, continued: “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.