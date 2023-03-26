Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25, following an alleged domestic violence dispute.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the New York Police Department said in a Saturday statement to Variety. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The NYPD’s report — which identified Majors, 33, as the alleged aggressor — listed several potential charges including strangulation, assault and harassment based on the woman’s injuries and her account of the alleged incident. After the police took the Creed III star into custody, the actor’s rep vehemently denied all claims.

“He has done nothing wrong,” a spokesperson for Majors told CNN in a statement on Saturday. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Further details about the alleged encounter, including the alleged victim’s identity, have not been shared. The MCU star was eventually released from police custody several hours later on Saturday, per CNN.

The Texas native rose to fame in 2017, starring as Ken Jones on ABC’s limited series When We Rise. Majors has since landed roles in Lovecraft Country, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Power of the Dog, Da 5 Bloods and Devotion. Majors later made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021 with his portrayal of Kang the Conquerer on the first season of Disney+’s Loki. He has since starred in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was released earlier this year, and is slated to reprise his role in future Marvel projects.

In his personal life, the Magazine Dreams star is a proud father to 9-year-old daughter Ella, whom he shares with a past partner.

“Hoo!” Majors exclaimed to the Guardian in a February interview, noting how much love for one’s child can hurt. “The trouble they can get into is greater at this age. But at the same time, you have to trust their instruments more. You have to sit back, tell them, ‘Go ahead.’ And it takes all your tenderness to confront those instincts and decide, no. Because you’re not leading them any more. It’s an ushering. You’re saying to them: ‘I’m here with you.’”

He added at the time: “My daughter has understood light and dark. She has understood good and bad. Now? She’s starting to understand grey. I can’t always imagine what’s going on in her head. But I’m here for it.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.