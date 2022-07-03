A restraining order was filed against Ricky Martin in accordance with Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, though the singer has denied the accusations.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” a rep for the “Living La Vida Loca” artist, 50, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Saturday, July 2. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

A local judge issued the protective order on Friday, July 1, according to a Saturday report from the Associated Press. The AP noted that the judge issued the request before authorities attempted to serve Martin — real name Enrique Martín Morales — the order at his residence in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the outlet on Saturday, noting that, under the order, Martin is unable to contact the complainant. He also explained that the person who filed the order did not contact the police and went through the court.

The motion was filed after a complaint against the “Falta Amor” performer was made under the territory’s Law 54, which is commonly known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. The bill was enacted in 1989 to address domestic violence situations, and under its provisions, the alleged victim’s name has not been released.

El Vocero, a local Puerto Rican newspaper, had reported that Martin and the alleged victim dated for seven months before breaking up earlier this year, which the former Menudo member did not accept. “The petitioner fears for his safety,” the newspaper quoted the order’s language.

Martin publicly came out as gay in March 2010 before eventually marrying longtime partner Jwan Yosef in 2017.

“It felt amazing [to publicly come out],” the former Voice Australia mentor told radio station KIIS FM in May 2014. “I wish I could come out again because that moment felt very blissful. It really feels amazing and then when it happens you realize all your fears were in your head. The amount of support I received … from the media, [and] obviously my fans and my family was amazing. Unfortunately, society just pushes us to believe that our feelings are evil.”

While Martin and the conceptual artist, 37, have yet to publicly address their relationship status amid Friday’s accusations, the pair share four children: twins Valentino and Matteo, both 14, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart,” the musician previously gushed about his family during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in November 2019, ahead of son Renn’s birth. “You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. … I love big families.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

