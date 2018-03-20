Life is good for newlyweds Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef! The 46-year-old “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer gushed over married life at The Assassination of Gianni Versace American Crime Story red carpet event in West Hollywood on Monday, March 19.

“It’s so freaking cool,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly and a group of reporters of married life. “I love it! I look at this foreign object, [my wedding ring], on my hand and I’m like, ‘Yes but it’s mine!’ And we look at each other every night and we go, ‘This is so special. I like it.’”

As for if the coveted marriage certificate has made their relationship feel more official, Martin dished: “[Yes], It’s different. That paper makes a lot of difference.”

He continued: “That signed paper is very special, which makes me strong about ‘come on guys. Every country should allow us to get married because it’s just natural.’ It might take a while but anyways, I just think it’s important.”

When asked if Martin and Yosef, 34, are still in the honeymoon phase, the Puerto Rican native couldn’t contain his smile. “[Yes],I hope it lasts forever,” he said. “I don’t want to sound cheesy but I hope [it does].”

As previously reported, Martin and the Swedish painter tied the knot in January. Martin — who is father of 9-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino — has been open about expanding his brood with his love.

“I want four more pairs of twins,” he said during a Golden Globes interview with Giuliana Rancic in January. “I do want a big family, but there’s a lot going on at the moment,” he added. “A lot of work, wedding, so we’re going to put things in order first and then we’re going to get ready for many more kids.”

Reporting by Nicole Pajer

