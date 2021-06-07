Ricky Martin’s biggest critic lives at home! The singer’s 2-year-old daughter, Lucia, doesn’t enjoy her dad’s talent.

“She runs the house,” the Puerto Rico native, 49, told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, June 7. “The other day — she loved Cocomelon, so I’m singing with her [to] Cocomelon. And she goes, ‘No, no, Daddy. No, stop. Stop, stop, stop.’ And I’m like, ‘Let me sing, I want to sing.’ ‘No, no, Daddy. No, no, no, no.’ So she doesn’t let me sing!”

The songwriter called this “serious business,” noting that his other three children with husband Jwan Yosef — twins Matteo and Valentino, 12, and Renn, 19 months — “don’t have issues” with his singing.

“Actually, the big ones are telling me, ‘Come on, Dad. When are we going on the road? When are we gonna do this?’” the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer explained to the talk show host, 63. “They’re really looking forward to it.”

Martin and Yosef, 36, welcomed their daughter in December 2018, and the Grammy winner waited seven months to share the first photo of Lucia via Instagram.

“La luz de mis ojos,” the Me author captioned a sweet August 2019 shot, calling the toddler the light of his eyes. “Mi bebita.”

Renn arrived two months later, and the couple are open to expanding their family further. “Some people think I’m crazy, but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” Martin told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say. Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK, don’t tell him.”

The “She Bangs” singer gushed about how “lucky” he and the Swedish painter were to have a family of six, telling the outlet, “[Matteo and Valentino] are really cool kids. They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with, and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother, and they own that role of the protective older brothers. So, it’s very beautiful. I’m very, very proud of them.”

Martin and Yosef went public with their relationship in 2016, tying the knot the following year.