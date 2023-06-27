Jonathan Majors made headlines on March 25 when he was arrested following an alleged domestic violence dispute.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the New York Police Department said statement to Variety at the time, noting that Majors was identified in the report as the aggressor. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The Creed III actor, for his part, denied the allegations that same day. “He has done nothing wrong,” a spokesperson for Majors told CNN in a statement on March 25. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

While Majors was released after several hours in police custody, the assault allegations quickly tainted the actor’s career. On March 26, his advertising campaign with the U.S. Army was paused due to the negative press.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Army Enterprise Marketing Office public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco confirmed in a statement to Variety. “We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Three months later, Majors reportedly filed a countersuit against his alleged victim. He claimed in court documents obtained by Insider on June 26 that the woman caused him pain and made him bleed during the alleged March incident.

In his filing, Majors confessed to physically grabbing the alleged victim and putting her into the car they were riding. However, he claimed he moved her to protect her from oncoming traffic.

He then alleged that she “grabbed for his face, coat, and phone,” as the tussle spilled onto the street, according to the incident report obtained by Insider. “I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” the report reads.

March 2023

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old female. According to the New York Police Department report, the aggressor, who was identified as Majors, could be charged with strangulation, assault and harassment based on the victim’s injuries and her account of the alleged incident. Following his arrest, Majors rep publicly denied the claims.

Three days after his arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. During the incident, the Lovecraft Country actor allegedly hit the accuser “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” CNN reported on March 28.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said at the time that she expects the charges to be dropped as there are “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

April 2023

The Emmy nominee was dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360, Deadline reported on April 17. The representation change came shortly after the PR firm The Lede Company cut ties with Majors in late March amid the scandal.

Additionally, Majors and Valentino “mutually agreed” that the Marvel star would not attend the Met Gala in May as one of the fashion house’s guests, per Deadline.

June 2023

Majors reportedly met with law enforcement on June 20 after an appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Court, according to Insider. During his meeting, the Devotion actor filed a domestic violence incident report with the Chinatown precinct per the outlet.

In his own court filing, Majors claimed that a “drunk and hysterical” woman caused him harm during their alleged March encounter. He also alleged in the complaint that the woman previously attacked him during other alleged incidents, but noted he chose not to file reports to document those incidents. Additionally, Majors accused the woman of stealing his phone and spending between $6,000 to $7,000 on his credit card after the altercation.

During his June 20 court appearance, a judge set an August 3 trial date and ordered Majors to keep his distance from the alleged victim.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.

