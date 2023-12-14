Jonathan Majors threatened suicide during a September 2022 text exchange with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, according to new evidence from his ongoing assault trial.

Several text messages and one audio recording, all from September 2022, have been made public by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office after being shown in court last week, per Variety. In one text message, Majors, 34, wrote: “I will probably [k]ill myself. It’s not really contemplating any more …I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love. I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.”

The threat of self-harm came after Majors claimed that Jabbari, 30, hadn’t shown him love that morning.

“I gave you love last night and this morning before I got out of bed. When you got up you were not full of love at all, I didn’t feel it at all. You could of just given me a hug or walked close to me or asked me if you could give me a hug, not the other way around. It works both ways,” Majors wrote.

Jabbari responded by pleading with Majors not to harm himself.

“Jonathan you can’t say this. I’m going to have to call someone,” she wrote before apologizing “for not hugging you this morning” and reminding Majors he has a daughter, 9-year-old Ella.

Majors’ trial kicked off late last month after several delays. The actor was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting a woman later identified as Jabbari. Three days later, he was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. Majors denied the allegations at the time and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In another message shared in court last week, Majors seemingly dissuaded Jabbari from seeking medical treatment after she suffered an injury to her head.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors wrote. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari responded: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

In addition to the text messages, an audio clip from an argument between Majors and Jabbari was released. In the clip, Majors told Jabbari that she “has to be of a certain mindset” to be his partner, like Coretta Scott King was for Martin Luther King Jr. and Michelle Obama is for former president Barack Obama.

“I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world,” Majors continued. “That is actually the position I’m in. That’s real. I’m not being a d—k about it. I didn’t ask for it. I’ve worked, and that’s the situation. The woman that supports me … needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices the way that man is making for her and for them ultimately.”

Majors filed his own domestic violence claim against Jabbari in June, claiming that she was the aggressor in the March altercation. Jabbarri was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief in October, but prosecutors dropped all charges against her shortly thereafter.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.