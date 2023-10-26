Jonathan Majors‘ accuser Grace Jabbari has been arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief following their alleged domestic dispute.

Us Weekly can confirm that Jabbari, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, October 25, after Majors, 34, previously filed a domestic-violence counter-complaint. She was released on a desk appearance, which requires her to appear in court at a later date. There are no plans to prosecute her on any charges related to the incident.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed,” a spokesperson told Us in a statement on Thursday, October 26.

Jabbari’s lawyer Ross Kramer said he and his client were “disappointed” that she had to face an arrest when the prosecutors had determined it “was unwarranted,” according to The New York Times. Kramer noted that the district attorney’s office had reviewed the facts of the case and “concluded that Ms. Jabbari was the victim, and not the perpetrator.” As a result, Kramer claimed forcing Jabbari to be arrested was “unfortunate and re-traumatizing.”

The case initially made headlines when Majors was arrested in March following an alleged domestic violence dispute. The New York Police Department noted in a statement that the actor was identified in their report as the aggressor.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” a spokesperson for the authorities shared at the time. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was released after several hours in police custody and has continued to deny the allegations. Days after his arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. He filed a countersuit against his alleged victim in June, claiming Jabbari caused him pain and made him bleed during the alleged March incident.

In his filing, Majors confessed to physically grabbing Jabbari and putting her into the car they were riding. However, he claimed he moved her to protect her from oncoming traffic.

The Marvel star was dropped by his talent manager and PR firm as a result of the legal issues, but Majors has continued to receive support from girlfriend Meagan Good, who has been by his side at multiple court hearings since they made their public debut in August.

Jabbari’s arrest — and release — came the same day that a New York judge denied the motion to dismiss the case against Majors. A new trial date has been set for November 29.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.