Did Jonathan Majors hint that Meagan Good may be more than just a girlfriend?

The pair attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ 8th Annual Black and White Gala together in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 23.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star, 34, called Good, 42, by an important suffix.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good said.

Related: A Timeline of Jonathan Majors’ Legal Drama Following Domestic Violence Arrest Jonathan Majors made headlines on March 25 when he was arrested following an alleged domestic violence dispute. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the New York Police Department said statement to Variety at the time, noting that Majors was identified in the report […]

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!” she continued. “Babe, you want to say anything?”

“Y’all heard the Mrs., so that’s what it is,” Majors replied.

With that declaration, the crowd erupted in cheers. It remains unclear what “the Mrs.” really means. Us Weekly has reached out to both Majors and Good’s reps for comment.

Majors reached stardom in 2017 when he was cast as Ken Jones on ABC’s limited series When We Rise. Majors made his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 when he played Kang the Conqueror on the first season of Disney+’s Loki (and is expected to reprise the role in the upcoming second season).

Related: 'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know Let’s do the time warp again! Loki is set to return to Disney+ for season 2 after leaving Marvel fans on the edge of their seats with the 2021 cliffhanger. The first installment sci-fi series ended with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in an alternate timeline after he and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) faced He Who Remains […]

Good, for her part, has been in films such as Eve’s Bayou and Lifetime’s thriller Death Saved My Life. She tied the knot with DeVon Franklin in 2012 before they separated in August 2021. Us confirmed the divorce was final in June 2022.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said in a joint statement to Us in December 2021. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Majors and Good made headlines in August after arriving at New York Criminal Court together. The Creed III actor was arrested in March for allegedly physically assaulting a 30-year-old woman while riding in a New York taxi cab.

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

Majors, for his part, has denied the allegations. In his own court filing, he claimed a “drunk and hysterical woman” caused him harm while also stealing his phone and spending between $6,000 and $7,000 on his credit card. He also said that the woman had previously attacked him, but he did not file reports to document those incidents.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in March that she expected the charges against her client to be dropped, claiming that there were “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Following these allegations, Majors was dropped by longtime talent manager Entertainment 360. The U.S. Army also pulled an ad campaign featuring Majors.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He is set to appear in court again in October.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.