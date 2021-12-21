It’s over. Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have split and are heading for divorce after nine years of marriage.

The pair, who got together while collaborating on the 2011 romantic comedy Jumping the Broom, confirmed the news on Tuesday, December 21, one day after Franklin, 43, filed to end their marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

They continued: “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

The petition, which was obtained by Us, lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. The actress and the producer (who is also a preacher and motivational speaker) called it quits in August, per court documents. Franklin asked the court not to grant spousal support to either of them.

The Live Free author and the Harlem star met in 2006 but didn’t begin dating until Franklin produced Jumping the Broom, which featured Good in the ensemble cast. They tied the knot in Malibu, California, in June 2012, three months after the Truth About Men writer proposed.

The couple do not share any children.

Good hasn’t directly addressed the divorce on social media, but hours before releasing the statement, the Good Girl Wraps founder posted an inspirational quote. “Healing isn’t pretty but the other side is freaking beautiful,” an image via her Instagram Story read.

Earlier this year, the Cousin Skeeter alum opened up about the power of positive thinking.

“I start my day off with saying affirmations [about] myself,” Good exclusively told Us in February. “Like, ‘I am adequate. I am victorious. I am a new creation.’”

She explained that her daily morning routine starts with reading a Bible passage. “And then [I] listen to some uplifting music to set my intentions,” she added. “This helps me stay grounded and at peace, knowing God is in control of everything throughout the day.”