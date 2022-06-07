Officially over. Meagan Good‘s divorce from ex-husband DeVon Franklin has been finalized, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The Harlem star, 40, tied the knot with the producer, 44, in June 2012 before they separated in August 2021. According to court documents obtained by Us, Franklin filed for divorce in December of that year. Their split was finalized on Thursday, June 2, with the couple settling privately. Neither Good nor Franklin will be required to pay spousal support.

The duo announced their split in December 2021, explaining in a joint statement that “after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

They continued: “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

The divorce judgment comes one month before Franklin, who is also a preacher and self-help author, will make his debut as a new expert on Married at First Sight.

“Moment of Truth: Last year, Married At First Sight invited me to come on the show. I agreed to do it … and then the divorce hit,” the Live Free author wrote via Instagram in May, revealing that that he was initially tempted to turn them down because of the “shame” he felt over the end of his marriage. “They came to me and said that didn’t matter to them because they still felt like I could help their couples. … And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life? … [So I] told them YES, I’ll still come. I REFUSE TO LIVE IN FEAR OR SHAME.”

Franklin went to explain that all of his life experiences helped him as an expert. “Everything I’ve been through, I was able to draw upon to help a couple successfully sort through their issues,” he wrote at the time. “I was trying to get through this life perfect and without failure, now I’m just living to get through it truthfully and if what I’ve learned about love and relationships can help someone, then I’m here for it.”

The Miracles from Heaven producer has a history of using his life experiences as a way to guide other couples. In February 2016, he and Good co-wrote the self-help book The Wait, in which the couple shared their own love story as an example of how waiting until marriage can help you find ‘The One.'”

“I learned self-control and loved myself in a more meaningful way,” the Stomp the Yard actress told Essence in October 2020 about her decision to remain celibate. “If I could give God one of the most tempting areas of life, anything else is possible.”

