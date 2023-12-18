Jonathan Majors was found guilty of domestic assault charges on Monday, December 18, following his delayed trial.

The six-person jury in the state of New York found Majors guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. They reached the verdict after a four-hour deliberation period that took place over three days. He was subsequently found not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree, and not guilty of one of the counts of assault in the third degree, per the report. His sentencing is set for February 6.

In March, Majors was arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old woman later identified as his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. After he was taken into custody, the actor’s rep vehemently denied all the claims.

“He has done nothing wrong,” a spokesperson for Majors told CNN in a statement at the time. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Related: Stars at Court Chris Brown isn't the only celeb who has faced a judge. See more stars in court such as Taylor Swift, Lindsay Lohan and more.

Three days after his arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. Majors allegedly hit the accuser “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” CNN reported.

A month later, Deadline reported that Majors was dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and “mutually agreed” with Valentino that he would not attend the Met Gala as a guest of the fashion house.

In June, Majors reportedly met with law enforcement after an appearance at the Manhattan Criminal Court, according to Insider. The actor filed a domestic violence incident report claiming that a “drunk and hysterical” woman caused him harm during their March encounter, but did not specify any further. He also alleged that the woman had previously attacked him and accused her of stealing his phone and spending more than $6,000 on his credit card.

Related: A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Legal Drama: Alleged Domestic Violence, More Jonathan Majors made headlines on March 25 when he was arrested following an alleged domestic violence dispute. The New York Police Department named Majors as the aggressor in an assault involving a 30-year-old woman in a statement to Variety. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” […]

Nearly five months after his arrest, Majors was seen arriving at the New York Criminal Court alongside girlfriend Meagan Good. During what was supposed to be the first day of the hearing, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudry, requested more time to prepare for the trial. The trial was later postponed until September 6.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.