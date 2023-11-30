Jonathan Majors arrived at court for jury selection in his domestic violence trial holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good and clutching a copy of the Bible.

Majors, 34, donned a suit and tie with a long black overcoat for the Wednesday, November 29, appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Good, 42, wore a long wool coat over a black dress with matching pumps.

Good has been by Majors’ side at past court appearances, including an August hearing when Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry filed a motion to postpone the trial. The legal proceedings kicked off on Wednesday after numerous delays.

The trial comes after Majors was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting a woman later identified as his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor denied the allegations at the time.

“He has done nothing wrong,” a rep for Majors told CNN in a statement on March 25. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Three days after his arrest, Majors was arraigned and charged with assault and harassment. During the incident, Majors allegedly hit the accuser “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” CNN reported.

Majors filed a domestic violence complaint of his own against Jabbari, 30, in June, claiming that she was the aggressor in the March altercation. Although Jabbari was arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief in October, prosecutors dropped all charges against her shortly thereafter.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could serve up to a year in prison. The Marvel star has already faced professional consequences for the allegations. Shortly after his arrest, he was dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360 and the PR firm The Lede Company.

Good, for her part, has been a source of support for Majors since the pair began dating in May. Majors referred to Good as “the Mrs.” while attending the Congressional Black Caucus’ 8th Annual Black and White Gala in September.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world.” Good said in a video from the evening shared via X (formerly Twitter). “So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful!”

After Good shared her remarks, Majors chimed in: “Y’all heard the Mrs., so that’s what it is.”

Good wore a white dress to the event, but it remains unclear what “the Mrs.” means to the twosome. Us Weekly reached out to Major and Good’s reps for comment at the time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.