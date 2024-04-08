Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling nearly four months after being found guilty of domestic assault charges.

Majors must complete a 52-week, in-person domestic violence program in Los Angeles, Variety confirmed on Monday, April 8. There are future opportunities for his forthcoming sessions to be virtual, but Majors must also continue mental health therapy and offer updates on his progress.

A New York jury found the actor, 34, guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment on December 18, 2023. He was also found not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a separate count of assault in the third degree.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He allegedly hit her “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” CNN reported.

Majors vehemently denied the allegations, but he was ultimately charged with assault and harassment and pleaded not guilty. “He has done nothing wrong,” his spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The judge also granted a permanent order of protection between Jabbari and Majors on Monday. Violating the terms of his sentencing can result in potential jail time.

During the sentencing hearing, Jabbari offered a victim impact statement, per Variety.

“He will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said, in part. “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

In June 2023, Majors filed his own domestic violence counter-complaint against Jabbari, 31, claiming that she made him bleed during their alleged altercation in March. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Jabbari was arrested for assault and criminal mischief, but there were no plans to prosecute her. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Us at the time that the case against her “lack[ed] prosecutorial merit” and was officially “closed and sealed.”

During Majors’ trial, one of his text exchanges with Jabbari, in which he seemingly urged her not to seek medical treatment for a head injury, was released.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” he wrote at the time. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

Jabbari responded: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head, if I go, I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and need some stronger painkillers. That’s all. Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Following the December 2023 verdict, Us confirmed that Marvel Studios fired Majors, who was set to become the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had already appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and seasons 1 and 2 of Loki.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.