Jonathan Majors has been fired by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment, Us Weekly confirms.

Majors, 34, was convicted by a six-person jury after three days of deliberation on Monday, December 18, in New York City. He was subsequently found not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree and not guilty of one of the counts of assault in the third degree. His sentencing is set for February 6.

The actor was set to be the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing various men with the same face throughout the multiverse. After a critically-acclaimed turn as He Who Remains in Loki season 1, he returned as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then played Victor Timely in Loki season 2 earlier this year. With Avengers: Kang Dynasty set for 2026, it seemed like the many different iterations of his characters would be on screen for years to come.

However, weeks after Quantumania hit theaters, Majors was arrested for assaulting a 30-year-old woman later identified as his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors denied the accusations at the time and claimed he was a victim of abuse.

Majors quickly lost job opportunities after his arrest. The U.S. Army paused an ad campaign featuring Majors. Both talent manager Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company cut ties as well. Disney, which owns Marvel, also removed his film Magazine Dreams from the release schedule.

Marvel writers and producers made it clear they were waiting for a verdict before taking action regarding Majors. “No,” executive producer Kevin Wright told Variety in October when asked if the writers considered reducing Majors’ role in Loki season 2 after filming completed. “And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.”

It is not known if Majors will be recast or if the studio will move away from the Kang story line.

Following his conviction, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told CNN the actor “looks forward to fully clearing his name.” She added, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

Jabbari — who met Majors while working as a movement coach on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — released a statement via her attorney on Monday.

“We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict. Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful,” Jabbari’s attorneys told CNN. “We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.