Jonathan Majors got emotional as his lawyer once again declared his innocence during the closing statements of his domestic violence trial.

“Why are you here? You are here to end this nightmare for Jonathan Majors,” the Marvel star’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in court on Thursday, December 14, according to People. “Jonathan Majors is innocent.”

Chaudhry’s comments reportedly prompted a tearful reaction from Majors, 34, who was seen wiping his face with his coat sleeve. Majors’ girlfriend, Meagan Good, also shed a tear and was comforted by his mother.

During her final remarks, Chaudhry argued that the basis of the case against Majors boils down to race. “His fear of what happens when a Black man in America calls 911 came true,” she stated. “And now we’re here.”

Majors was arrested in New York City for an alleged assault involving a 30-year-old woman, who was later revealed to be his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. CNN reported at the time that Majors allegedly hit the victim “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” and “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

In addition to denying the allegations, Majors filed a countersuit against Jabbari in June. According to court docs obtained by Insider, Majors admitted to forcefully putting Jabbari into a car during the March altercation, claiming he did so to protect her from oncoming traffic.

Additionally, Majors claimed that Jabbari acted violently towards him in the vehicle and caused him to bleed, as well as accused her of stealing his phone and spending thousands of dollars on his credit card following the incident. Jabbari, for her part, was arrested for assault in October, though The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute her.

During the trial, which began late last month, Jabbari alleged that she took Majors’ phone during the March incident after seeing a text sent to him by another woman. In response, she said Majors attacked her, resulting in a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear. The following day, Majors reportedly called 911 after finding Jabbari unconscious at his NYC penthouse. He was arrested at the scene.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office presented some of Major’s text messages as evidence in the trial last week. In one September 2022 exchange, Majors threatened to kill himself. “I’m a monster. A horrible man. Not capable of love,” Majors allegedly texted Jabbari after she didn’t act lovingly toward him, according to Variety. “I am killing myself soon. I’ve already put things in motion.” Jabbari reportedly pleaded with him not to do so and reminded him of his role as a father to his 9-year-old daughter, Ella.

In another text conversation, Majors seemingly persuaded Jabbari not to seek medical attention for a head injury. Jabbari agreed to tell doctors she simply bumped her head, writing, “Why would I want to tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”

