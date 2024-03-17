Your account
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the NAACP Image Awards: Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer and More

By
NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore
16
Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer.Getty Images (2)

The stars were positively glowing at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 16.

Halle Bailey, for her part, stunned on the red carpet in an emerald-colored, strapless Nicole + Felicia Couture gown that featured a textured bodice and a mermaid silhouette. Bailey, who was accompanied by boyfriend DDG on Saturday, wore her hair in braids that cascaded down her back.

Bailey wasn’t the only star who made a statement at the NAACP Image Awards. Keke Palmer dressed to impress in a white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket that popped against her black trousers and matching bowtie. Palmer wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and added a bright red rose to her lapel. During her carpet walk, she held onto a prop cane.

“Slide to the end and get into my date. The nicest man I know, the reason I have any wit or charm,” Palmer wrote via Instagram later that night, referring to her father. “The legacy … Mr. Palmer.”

Keep scrolling to see the stars’ best looks from the NAACP Image Awards:

