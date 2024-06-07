Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good cried on the red carpet together, two months after Majors was sentenced following his assault and harassment conviction.

The couple were attending the New York Urban League’s Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 6, where they spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about standing by each other through difficult times.

“I’m really, really proud of him,” Good, 42, said. “It’s been quite a year to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything.”

Majors, 34, was convicted in December 2023 on assault and harassment charges stemming from a fight with former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. A judge sentenced the Lovecraft Country actor to one year of an in-person intervention program in Los Angeles in April. Majors and Good reiterated their commitment to each other to Us. “He is literally my favorite person,” Good said. “Just because of his heart, just because of the way that he’s helped me grow because of his honesty, because of his laughter, his jokes and I can go on and on.”

“I don’t want to cry, but she’s my best friend,” Majors added. “At 34 years old, who would have thought that this would be my friend. The one thing I work for, fight for, sacrifice for. She makes me good, as cliché as that sounds.”

The couple then became emotional, crying when speaking about how the past few months have affected them. Good stuck by Majors throughout the legal process, appearing by his side multiple times throughout his trial and sentencing..

Asked directly whether she would be open to remarrying, Good said, “Yup.” Good was married to producer DeVon Franklin from 2012 to 2022.

“You take support for granted. I know I did,” Majors admitted. “Because when you have it, it’s a whole different thing. Like, two nights ago I was doing something and she came and backed me up, and tonight she’s up there, you know, showing out and I’m here to back her up.”

He added: “We’ve learned to bring it forward back to the moment. And Frederick Douglass being the moment, there’s a quote of his that I will paraphrase. He says we are not judged by the heights we have reached, but by the depths we have overcome.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell