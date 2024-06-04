Jonathan Majors was all smiles during his first red carpet event after being sentenced in his domestic assault trial.

Majors, 34, stepped out with girlfriend Meagan Good at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards on Monday, June 3. He opted for a gray suit while posing alongside Good, 42, who was wearing a pink gown. The couple shared a laugh and smiled at each other while posing for photos.

While Majors has been photographed out and about with Good over the past few months, the NAACP Theatre Awards marked the actor’s first star-studded event since being sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling in April. The judge also put a permanent protective order in place. The actor’s sentencing came after he was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in December 2023.

Majors took his relationship with Good public in May 2023, and she supported him throughout the extent of his domestic abuse trial.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari alleged that he had assaulted her throughout their relationship. At the time, the New York Police Department released a statement revealing that Jabbari had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck” following a domestic dispute.

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ rep told CNN at the time, denying the claims. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Following his arrest, the U.S. Army hit pause on a major advertising campaign featuring Majors. He was also officially fired from Marvel Studios in December 2023, following his guilty verdict. (Majors appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror, and his character was set to be the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)

Majors countersued Jabbari in June 2023, claiming that she made him bleed during their alleged physical altercation. Us Weekly confirmed Jabbari’s October 2023 arrest for assault and criminal mischief, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office revealed that the case “lack[ed] prosecutorial merit” and was “closed and sealed,” in a statement to Us.

Their legal battle continued in March of this year when Jabbari sued Majors for alleged assault, battery and defamation. Jabbari claimed she was the victim of a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023,” according to court documents obtained by Us. Jabbari accused Majors, in part, of making “knowingly false statements” about her in a January ABC News interview that took place before his sentencing.

Majors claimed that there was “no question” he did not cause Jabbari’s injuries, for which he was found guilty. “I wish to God I knew [how they happened],” he continued. “That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.