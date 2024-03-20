Jonathan Majors is facing a new lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for alleged assault, battery and defamation.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 19, Jabbari, 30, is accusing Majors, 34, of subjecting her to a “pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

One altercation in March 2023 landed Majors in criminal court, where he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict.

In her civil lawsuit, Jabbari is seeking damages for the physical injuries she suffered as a result of the 2023 incident. She also claims in court documents that Majors committed “intentional infliction of emotional distress” against her.

Jabbari’s legal team also accuses Majors of defamation after he “made knowingly false statements” about his ex-girlfriend during a pre-sentencing interview with ABC News.

In a January 2024 interview featured on Good Morning America, Majors said he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” at the December 2023 verdict and denied causing any of Jabbari’s injuries that resulted in his conviction for assault.

“Put bluntly, Majors’s defense to Grace’s descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims,” the complaint stated. “Defendant intended his false and defamatory statements to be broadcast around the world.”

In response to the lawsuit, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement to Us Weekly stating, “This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.”

Jabbari’s lawyer, however, praised her client for speaking out.

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” attorney Brittany Henderson said in a statement to Us. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

Majors and Jabbari first met in 2021 while the actor was filming Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London. After they began dating, the pair moved into a London apartment together while he filmed season 2 of Marvel’s Loki series in 2022.

Following his 2023 conviction, Majors was fired by Marvel Studios. The actor was expected to reprise his Ant-Man role as Kang the Conqueror for the upcoming film Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Majors’ sentencing in the domestic violence case was postponed to April 8 after his attorneys filed a motion in February to set aside his conviction. He faces up to a year in prison on the two counts.